Asheville City government offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is a roundup of City service holiday schedules.

Bus service

ART bus service will be suspended Nov. 23, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Thanksgiving is one of two holidays during which the City of Asheville’s ART system closes. For more information about all Asheville Redefines Transit (ART) routes, call 828-253-5691, e-mail iride@ashevillenc.gov or visit RidetheART.com.

Sanitation schedule

Garbage and recycling collection will be suspended Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. Customers with Thursday garbage and recycling (B week) collection will have trash and recycling collected Friday, Nov. 24. Garbage should be placed by the curb by 7 a.m. Brush will be collected Monday-Wednesday Thanksgiving week. Any brush that was missed will be collected the following week.

Questions about garbage collection can be directed to the City of Asheville at 828-251-1122. Questions about recycling collection can be answered by Curbside Management at 828-252-2532.

Parks & Recreation

All City parks will remain open 6 a.m.–10 p.m. Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, including the skatepark. Parks and Recreation facilities will function on the following schedules over the holiday:

· All recreation centers will be closed Nov. 23-24.

· The WNC Nature Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day; it reopens Friday, Nov. 24.

· The Aston Park Tennis Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

· The Asheville Municipal Golf Course will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

· Riverside Cemetery gates will be open their usual hours but the cemetery office will be closed Nov. 23-24.

U.S. Cellular Center

The U.S. Cellular Center will be closed Nov. 23-26. Tickets will be available to upcoming events at USCellularCenterAsheville.com, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Public safety and Water Resources

All public safety services, including police, fire and emergency response, will operate to normal schedule – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Water Resources staff will be available for water related emergencies 24 hours a day over the holiday weekend. Customers can call the customer service line at 828-251-1122 to report water related emergencies, leaks, breaks and no water calls.