Asheville City government offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is a roundup of City service holiday schedules.

ART bus service

ART bus service will be suspended Nov. 28, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Thanksgiving is one of two holidays during which the City of Asheville’s ART system closes. For more information about all Asheville Redefines Transit (ART) routes, call 828-253-5691, e-mail iride@ashevillenc.gov or visit RideTheArt.com.

Sanitation schedule

Garbage and recycling collection will be suspended Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28. Customers with Thursday garbage and recycling (B week) collection will have trash and recycling collected Friday, Nov. 29. Garbage should be placed by the curb by 7 a.m. Brush will be collected Monday-Wednesday Thanksgiving week. Any brush that was missed will be collected the following week.

Questions about garbage collection can be directed to the City of Asheville at 828-251-1122. Questions about recycling collection can be answered by Curbside Management at 828-252-2532.

Parks & Recreation

All City parks will remain open normal hours Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, including the skatepark. Parks & Recreation facilities will function on the following schedules over the holiday:

Burton Street Community Center, Harvest House, and Senior Opportunity Center will be closed Nov. 28-29.

Tempie Avery Montford Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day and will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, for roller skating in the gym.

Linwood Crump Shiloh Center and Stephens-Lee Community Center will close at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 and remain closed Nov. 28-29.

Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Center will be closed Nov. 27-29.

Aston Park Tennis Center, the WNC Nature Center, and Asheville Municipal Golf Course will be closed Thanksgiving Day but will reopen on a normal schedule Friday, Nov. 29.

Riverside Cemetery gates will be open their usual hours, but the cemetery office will be closed Nov. 28-29.

U.S. Cellular Center

The U.S. Cellular Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day and the following day, Nov. 29. It will reopen at noon on Saturday, Dec. 1, for two performances of the Moscow Ballet’s Great Russain Nutcracker. Throughout the holiday weekend, tickets will be available to all of USCC’s upcoming events at USCellularCenterAsheville.com, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Public safety and Water Resources

All public safety services, including police, fire and emergency response, will operate on a normal schedule – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Water Resources staff will be available for water-related emergencies 24 hours a day over the holiday weekend. Customers can call the customer service line at 828-251-1122 to report water related emergencies, leaks, breaks and no water calls.

Special event downtown: Turkey Trot

Start your Thanksgiving off with some exercise and be guilt free the rest of the day. Be sure to remind your holiday visitors, friends and family to bring their running shoes to be part of the Turkey Trot 5K and Gobble Wobble in downtown Asheville. There will be some minor traffic impacts to both downtown and north Asheville. All roads will remain open but motorists may experience momentary delays for rolling closures at intersections as Asheville Police assist with traffic control along the course.