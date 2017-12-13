Press release from the City of Asheville:

A plan is under way for the City of Asheville to improve the Griffing Boulevard Rose Garden Park in North Asheville. Working with the Grove Park/Sunset Mountain Neighborhood Association, groundwork is being laid on a plan to improve the rose garden and park landscape.

On Dec. 7, the City co-hosted a community meeting with the neighborhood association on preliminary plans for the improvements. Two concept renderings were presented for resident consideration and discussion.

For those unable to attend that meeting the City has posted these renderings along with places to make comments about them on Open City Hall Asheville. Visit this link to look at the concept drawings and offer input now through Jan. 14, 2018.

How input will be used

Once all input has been received, the design consultant will incorporate the input into a final design concept. Staff will then get construction cost estimates. The design concept will be posted on the North Asheville Park Improvements webpage at a later date.

About the park

First planted in the 1940s, the Griffing Boulevard Rose Garden Park adds a sense of placemaking to the North Asheville neighborhood. It is a historic element to the neighborhood. This project will improve the appearance, the usefulness and the safety of the park.