Press release from the City of Asheville:

The City of Asheville Community Development Department administers grants for the Strategic Partnership Fund and the Community Development Block Grants.

The Housing and Community Development Committee (HCD) has begun discussion of establishing new criteria and guidelines for both of them.

In response to an increasing number of applications submitted annually for funds, and a finite amount of funding to allocate, the committee is evaluating the allocation process and funding criteria. And they are asking for resident input on the potential changes to the process.

Residents are invited to take two surveys posted on

Open City Hall Asheville:

Help the City of Asheville develop funding criteria for the Strategic Partnership Fund process. Here is the link to the survey

Help the City of Asheville develop criteria for the Community Development Block Grant funding process. Here is a link to the survey .

The committee will take the survey result into account in its decision making for the 2019-2020 fund allocation process.

Open City Hall Asheville is a responsive platform — surveys can be taken on a desktop computer, cellphone or tablet. If you don’t have the direct link, you can type Open City Hall Asheville into any search engine, such as Google.

Registration is optional but encouraged. It is quick and easy with only 3 fields to fill in. Participant information is not shared with a third party.

Both surveys will be open through Nov. 4. For more information, contact Polly McDaniel at 828-232-4507 or pmcdaniel@ashevillenc.gov.