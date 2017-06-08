Press release:

City of Asheville pools to open for summer

ASHEVILLE, NC – Preseason maintenance and repairs are almost complete on the City of Asheville’s three swimming pools.

Work is complete at Recreation Park Pool, 65 Gashes Creek Road, and the facility has passed its annual inspection by the Buncombe County Health Department. The pool is scheduled to open Saturday, June 10. Pool hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call the pool at 828-298-0880.

Maintenance is almost complete at Malvern Hills Pool, 75 Rumbough Place. Inspection is scheduled for Friday, June 9 and the pool is scheduled to open Saturday, June 10. Operating hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call the pool at 828-253-1164.

Final repairs to Walton Street Pool, the City’s oldest and most historic pool, 570 Walton Street, have been made and are drying. The pool will then be filled. Final inspection is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. The pool is scheduled to open Wednesday, June 14. New this year, the Walton Street Pool will be open 7 days a week. Regular hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call the pool for more information at 828-253-1143.

Regular admission at all pools is $3 per person. Multi-visit, family, and season passes are available. Free swimming lessons are also available on varying schedules at all 3 locations.

For more information on pools and all Asheville Parks and Recreation programs, visit ashevillenc.gov/parks or facebook.com/aprca or call 828-259-5800. Asheville Parks and Recreation: It’s where Asheville goes. . . to splash.