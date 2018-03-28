What’s New in Riverfront Redevelopment?

RADTIP Construction Schedule Meeting

Updated: March 27, 2018

Private Development in the RAD

Norfolk Southern Railroad will be conducting routine maintenance work Wednesday, March 28th and the road will be closed on Riverside Drive south of Hill Street and north of the trestle bridge for one day. The closure is expected to last around 10 hours to complete. This is not a City of Asheville project but we thought it would be helpful to the RAD community and those who commute through this area to know about this closure in advance. See NSRR detour route plan here.

The City is working with private developers to coordinate construction in this area. If you are planning to develop or construct anything in this area, please contact the City to coordinate efforts so as to minimize cost and impact where possible. Contact Dustin Clemens at (828) 232-4580 or dclemens@ashevillenc.gov

Over the next few weeks you will see City-contractor crews:

Working on Jean Webb parking area. This will be closed until completed, estimated in May.

Working on parking lot under the I-240 Bridge

Working on the greenway behind Smoky Park Supper Club

Working on Culvert behind 14 Riverside Drive

Sewer and Water utility work on Riverside Drive began March 1st. You can expect intermittent flagging operations and lane closures through the work zone from the railroad trestle to the intersection with Lyman Street.

Road work on the northern section of RADTIP is also on-going for 2018. We anticipate work under the railroad trestle bridge to begin at the end of April. This means one lane will be closed with a temporary traffic signal directing traffic through the open lane. Traffic impacts are expected to last at least 6 weeks and the impact will be 24/7.

This will be followed by additional flagging and lane closures throughout the project area – road work will begin this spring and continue through 2018.

Construction Schedule – Long Term Plan

For 2018, the project will focus on completing the French Broad River East Greenway northern section from the old 12 Bones site to just north of the railroad trestle bridge.

We anticipate opening the northern section of greenway in fall of 2018, including the two parking lots under the I-240 Bridge.

Construction of road work on Riverside Drive from Haywood/Craven Street to the old 12 Bones site is scheduled to start in May 2018.

Construction of road work on Lyman Street is scheduled to start in June 2018.

Construction on the 5 Points roundabout is scheduled for 2019.

Construction of the southern section of French Broad River West Greenway is scheduled for Spring 2019.

Please note these schedules are subject to change to get the work done. We will do our best to notify you of changes in advance whenever possible.

Parking and Access – River Arts District

Public parking is available at:

14 Riverside Drive (unless closed for a private event)

French Broad River West Greenway Trailhead (Craven and Emma) on the west side of the river.

The Jean Webb parking lot is scheduled to open in May.

Parking under the I-240 Bridge is scheduled to open in the fall.

14 Riverside Drive

Check out the website for more information on the 14 Riverside Drive Arts and Culture Center.

This building will be leased for short-term arts and culture based uses from May until the end of October. Public restrooms will remain open from dawn until dusk.

Check out any of the following public activities:

April 20 – Creative Sector Summit – (Ticket purchase required to attend)

June thru mid-October – Summer of Glass Exhibit

Mid-October until End October – East West Pop-Up Sho p

For maps, schedules and more information visit www.ashevillenc.gov/river . If you have specific questions about how these project impacts you, your business or your property please contact us. You can reach Stephanie Monson Dahl at the Strategic Development Office at (828) 232-4502.