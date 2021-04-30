Press release from the city of Asheville:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following committees will hold remote meetings during the week of May 3-7, 2021. More information, including ways to view and participate will be posted on the committee page and on the Boards & Commissions virtual meeting hub on the CIty’s PublicInput page. All meetings can be viewed live on the City YouTube Channel.

Civic Center Commissions – May 4 at 12pm noon

Urban Forestry Commission – May 4 at 1 pm

Planning & Zoning Commission – May 5 at 5 pm

Affordable Housing Advisory Committee- May 6 at 9am

Civil Service Board – May 6 at 2:30 pm

Mountain Community Capital Fund – May 7 at 9:30 am