Press release from city of Asheville:

The city of Asheville has various openings on various committees. Have you ever wanted to make a difference?

Have you wondered, “Can the City benefit from my experience and knowledge?” Do you want to have a voice in the City’s growth and future? Do you want to be a part of the body that is responsible for making decisions regarding policy, service, and education? If you’ve answered yes to any of these questions, then take that initial step forward and put your perspective, leadership and knowledge to task by serving on one of the many committees the City has to offer.

Please visit the City’s Boards and Commissions webpage for a Boards and Commissions Application

or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 259-5839 or by email to boards@ashevillenc.gov.

CURRENT VACANCIES:

The deadline for applications for these openings is Monday, December 20 at 5:00 p.m.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING ADVISORY COMMITTEE – Some duties of the Committee include: (1) to consider affordable housing policy issues and advise City leadership about those policies; (2) to develop concrete action steps to implement the highest priorities of the Affordable Housing Plan, and to update that Plan as appropriate over time; and (3) to advise City leadership and staff regarding affordable housing priorities for the investment of City-controlled funds.

CIVIC CENTER COMMISSION – Some duties of the Commission include (1) reviewing and making recommendations on programming goals and objectives for each venue in the Civic Center; (2) establishing a method for handling of customer service complaints; (3) developing and making

recommendations regarding long range plans for the Civic Center; (4) reviewing and making

recommendations on proposals for changes in the fees and charges for use of Civic Center facilities;

(5) encouraging promotion of sports, recreation, entertainment and cultural events and activities, and to facilitate the use of the services and facilities of the Civic Center; and (6) performing other such tasks and functions as the City Council may direct.

DOWNTOWN COMMISSION – The Commission was established for the sustainability and continued development of downtown, a vital urban center of western North Carolina’s economic, cultural and visitor activity. The Commission’s purposes include: (1) recommend to City Council an overall policy for the continued development and sustainability of downtown; (2) provide recommendations for effective management of the public resources for downtown and actively pursue and assist private sector investment in the downtown area for the welfare of the citizens of Asheville; (3) carry out the powers and duties assigned to the Commission regarding downtown design review; and (4) cooperate with and evaluate and represent the recommendations of other organizations.

HOMELESS INITIATIVE ADVISORY COMMITTEE – Some duties of the Committee include: 1) Serve as an advisory body, in collaboration with the Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition, to the Asheville City Council or its designated subcommittee for the NC 501 Continuum of Care: 2) Address homelessness through a coordinated community-based process of identifying needs and building a system of housing and services that meet those needs; 3) Foster a community-wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness; 4) Secure funding and make recommendations for allocations to support efforts to quickly re-house individuals and families who are homeless, which minimizes the trauma and dislocation caused by homelessness, and 5) Ensure access to and effective use of mainstream programs; and Promote self-sufficiency among individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

METROPOLITAN SEWERAGE DISTRICT – The members oversee the operation of the Metropolitan Sewerage District, as well as holding hearings on issues at hand.

RIVERFRONT REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION – APPLICANTS MUST SPECIFY ON THEIR APPLICATION IF THEY ARE A PROPERTY OR BUSINESS OWNER IN THE RIVERFRONT DISTRICT AND IF SO, PROVIDE BUSINESS NAME AND ADDRESS. – The Commission shall (1) recommend to the City and County an overall policy for the continued development and sustainability of the regional riverfront; (2) provide recommendations to the City and County for effective management of the public resources for the districts; (3) actively pursue and assist private sector investment in the districts; and (4) cooperate with, evaluate and represent the recommendations of other organizations, including, but not limited to, property owners, merchants, residents, businesses, tenants, non-profits, institutions and other members of the riverfront and regional riverfront district communities.

SUSTAINABILITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT – This Committee will undertake initiatives, at a City level and participate in the larger community and regional discussions, to improve the environment, encourage green development, and support the

development of a healthy community.

URBAN FORESTRY COMMISSION – The purpose of the Tree Commission is to foster the

preservation, planting, replacement and removal of trees without denying the reasonable use and

enjoyment of real property. The Commission’s responsibilities include: facilitate the planting, growth and protection of trees within the City; foster the communication and coordination among the citizens of the City that would provide the needed support for protection of trees within the City; conduct continuing research, planning and feasibility assessments required to support the purposes of the Commission; and work with City staff to promote and enforce Chapter 20 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Asheville regarding the regulation of planting, protection, preservation and removal of trees.