Press release from the City of Asheville:

The City of Asheville has various openings on various committees. Have you ever wanted to make a difference? Have you wondered, “Can the City benefit from my experience and knowledge?” Do you want to have a voice in the City’s growth and future? Do you want to be a part of the body that is responsible for making decisions regarding policy, service and education? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then it’s time to take that initial step forward and put your perspective, leadership and knowledge to task by serving on one of the many committees we have to offer.

Please visit of City’s Boards and Commissions webpage or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 259-5839 or by e-mail at sterwilliger@ashevillenc.gov for an application form.

CURRENT VACANCIES:

Unless otherwise stated, the deadline for applications for these openings is Monday, February 3, 2020 at 5 p.m.

CIVIC CENTER COMMISSION – Some duties of the Commission include (1) reviewing and making recommendations on programming goals and objectives for each venue in the Civic Center; (2) establishing a method for handling of customer service complaints; (3) developing and making recommendations regarding long range plans for the Civic Center; (4) reviewing and making recommendations on proposals for changes in the fees and charges for use of Civic Center facilities; (5) encouraging promotion of sports, recreation, entertainment and cultural events and activities, and to facilitate the use of the services and facilities of the Civic Center; and (6) performing other such tasks and functions as the City Council may direct.

GREENWAY COMMITTEE – This vacancy is open until filled. The Committee functions as an advisory board to the Multimodal Transportation Commission and City staff on implementation of a system of greenways within Asheville. The Committee’s role is to function as an advisory committee to the City’s greenway program while educating and engaging the public and advocating for funding. The Greenway Committee consists of at least seven members and up to eleven members. All are appointed by the Multimodal Transportation Commission. The term of office is three years. For an application form, please visit the Greenway Committee webpage, or contact Lucy Crown, at LCrown@ashevillenc.gov .

MULTIMODAL TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION – This vacancy must be a person with demonstrated transit interests ; please indicate interest and background in the application form. The person appointed to this seat may also be appointed as a member of the Transit Committee. Members shall possess expertise and interest in the sustainability and development of multimodal transportation and demonstrate willingness to participate actively. Duties of the commission include, but are not limited to: (1) recommend policies for the development/ integration of multimodal transportation planning and education to the City; (2) assist with the development of a multimodal transportation system; and (3) assist the City with the implementation of best management practices for educating the public on the benefits of multimodal transportation.

TRANSIT COMMITTEE – This vacancy is open until filled. The Committee functions as an advisory board to the Multimodal Transportation Commission and to the City staff on matters affecting the transit system and its operation. The Transit Committees consists of at least seven members and up to eleven members. All Transit Committee members are appointed by the Multimodal Transportation Commission. The terms of office are three years. For an application form, please visit the Transit webpage, Marcela Moreno at MMoreno@ashevillenc.gov for more information.

URBAN FORESTRY COMMISSION (TREE COMMISSION) – The purpose of the Commission is to foster the preservation, planting, replacement and removal of trees without denying the reasonable use and enjoyment of real property. The Commission’s responsibilities include: facilitate the planting, growth and protection of trees within the City; foster the communication and coordination among the citizens of the City that would provide the needed support for protection of trees within the City; and conduct continuing research, planning and feasibility assessments required to support the purposes of the Commission.

