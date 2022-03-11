Press release from City of Asheville:

The City of Asheville is working with local non-profit partners Asheville on Bikes and Connect Buncombe to finalize a design for buffered bike lanes on College Street and Patton Avenue in the core of Downtown. These new bike facilities will connect to other existing bike lanes on College Street and Lexington Avenue and future bike lanes that are planned.

The project design includes buffered bike lanes on the left side of each street. Bike lanes on the left side of a one-way street are becoming more common because they generally have less conflicts with right-turning vehicles, transit stops, and driveways. An analysis of the project area corridors revealed less overall potential conflicts related to driveways, on-street parking and transit stops with a left-side design compared to a right-side design.

The City is currently talking with property and business owners, residents, merchants, and employees located in the project area. Additional engagement with interested groups like the Asheville Downtown Association, Downtown Commission, Asheville Bicycle & Pedestrian Task Force and the Multimodal Transportation Commission is also planned. Anyone wanting to get involved can register for a virtual open house or walking tour on the City’s project page.

The City expects to release a bid for materials and installation in Spring 2022.