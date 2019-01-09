Press release from the City of Asheville:
The City of Asheville has various openings on various committees. Have you ever wanted to make a
difference? Have you wondered, “Can the City benefit from my experience and knowledge?” Do you want to
have a voice in the City’s growth and future? Do you want to be a part of the body that is responsible for
making decisions regarding policy, service and education? If you’ve answered yes to any of these questions,
then it’s time to take that initial step forward and put your perspective, leadership and knowledge to task by
serving on one of the many committees we have to offer.
Please visit of City’s Boards and Commissions webpage or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 828-259-5839 or by
e-mail at sterwilliger@ashevillenc.gov for an application form.
CURRENT VACANCIES:
The deadline for applications for these openings is Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.
BOARD OF ELECTRICAL EXAMINERS – The members of the Board examine applicants for
licenses for the transaction of other related business.
CITIZENS-POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE – There are two current vacancies on the
committee: 1) must be a Housing Authority property resident; and 2) must be a
representative from the South district. Please indicate residence on application form.
Duties include, but are not limited to: (1) serving as liaison between the police and community
over concern; (2) to mediate problems or conflicts; (3) to serve as an advocate for programs,
ideas, and methods to improve the relationship between the police and the community; and (4) to
disseminate information to the community and to the government officials in Asheville.
SUSTAINABLE ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON ENERGY AND THE ENVIRONMENT – This
Committee will undertake initiatives, at a City level and participate in the larger community and
regional discussions, to improve the environment, encourage green development, and support
the development of a healthy community.
TRANSIT COMMITTEE – The Committee functions as an advisory board to the Multimodal
Transportation Commission and to the City staff on matters affecting the transit system and its
operation. The Transit Committees consists of at least seven members and up to eleven
members. All Transit Committee members are appointed by the Multimodal Transportation
Commission. The terms of office are three years. For an application form, please visit the
Transit Webpage or contact Transit Project Coordinator, Marcela Moreno at
MMoreno@ashevillenc.gov for more information. This vacancy is open until filled.
Please visit of City’s Boards and Commissions webpage or contact the City Clerk’s
Office at 828-259-5839 or by e-mail at sterwilliger@ashevillenc.gov for more information.
