Press release from the City of Asheville:

The City of Asheville has various openings on various committees. Have you ever wanted to make a

difference? Have you wondered, “Can the City benefit from my experience and knowledge?” Do you want to

have a voice in the City’s growth and future? Do you want to be a part of the body that is responsible for

making decisions regarding policy, service and education? If you’ve answered yes to any of these questions,

then it’s time to take that initial step forward and put your perspective, leadership and knowledge to task by

serving on one of the many committees we have to offer.

Please visit of City’s Boards and Commissions webpage or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 828-259-5839 or by

e-mail at sterwilliger@ashevillenc.gov for an application form.

CURRENT VACANCIES:

The deadline for applications for these openings is Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

BOARD OF ELECTRICAL EXAMINERS – The members of the Board examine applicants for

licenses for the transaction of other related business.

CITIZENS-POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE – There are two current vacancies on the

committee: 1) must be a Housing Authority property resident; and 2) must be a

representative from the South district. Please indicate residence on application form.

Duties include, but are not limited to: (1) serving as liaison between the police and community

over concern; (2) to mediate problems or conflicts; (3) to serve as an advocate for programs,

ideas, and methods to improve the relationship between the police and the community; and (4) to

disseminate information to the community and to the government officials in Asheville.

SUSTAINABLE ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON ENERGY AND THE ENVIRONMENT – This

Committee will undertake initiatives, at a City level and participate in the larger community and

regional discussions, to improve the environment, encourage green development, and support

the development of a healthy community.

TRANSIT COMMITTEE – The Committee functions as an advisory board to the Multimodal

Transportation Commission and to the City staff on matters affecting the transit system and its

operation. The Transit Committees consists of at least seven members and up to eleven

members. All Transit Committee members are appointed by the Multimodal Transportation

Commission. The terms of office are three years. For an application form, please visit the

Transit Webpage or contact Transit Project Coordinator, Marcela Moreno at

MMoreno@ashevillenc.gov for more information. This vacancy is open until filled.

