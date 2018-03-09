From the City of Asheville Strategic Development Office:
What’s New in Riverfront Redevelopment?
RADTIP Construction Schedule Meeting
YOU ARE INVITED! RADTIP Construction Schedule Public Meeting
Mark your calendars – you are invited to meet with City staff and contractors on March 16, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. (normally, Leadership Round Table) at 14 Riverside Drive.
During this meeting you can ask any questions about the updated construction schedule or any other riverfront related questions.
This meeting is open to all interested riverfront stakeholders. Please share with a friend or neighbor, and we look forward to seeing you on Friday, March 16th!
More Information: For maps, schedules and more information visit www.ashevillenc.gov/river. If you have specific questions about how these project impacts you, your business or your property please contact us. You can reach Stephanie Monson Dahl at the Strategic Development Office at (828) 232-4502. Sign up to get email notifications.
