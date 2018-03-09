What’s New in Riverfront Redevelopment?

YOU ARE INVITED! RADTIP Construction Schedule Public Meeting

Mark your calendars – you are invited to meet with City staff and contractors on March 16, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. (normally, Leadership Round Table) at 14 Riverside Drive.

During this meeting you can ask any questions about the updated construction schedule or any other riverfront related questions.

This meeting is open to all interested riverfront stakeholders. Please share with a friend or neighbor, and we look forward to seeing you on Friday, March 16th!