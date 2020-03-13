Press release from the City of Asheville:

In response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, Asheville Water Resources will suspend all water account disconnections due to non-payment of City of Asheville combined utility bills. During this time, we want to ensure all Asheville water customers have access to clean drinking water and wastewater services. In suspending water disconnections, the City hopes to ensure that all members of our community are able to practice good hygiene by washing their hands frequently.

This is not a cancellation of any combined utility bills; payment options will be made available.

We will continue to monitor guidance from public health agencies and provide updates on this policy moving forward.

We encourage all customers to avoid paying bills in person and to consider using alternate payment methods, including by mail, our online portal or by calling 828-251-1122.