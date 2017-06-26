Press release from the city of Asheville:

After months of public engagement, planning, and interviewing, the City of Asheville is excited to announce that two finalists have been selected for the position of Equity and Inclusion Manager. This position will lead the City of Asheville’s effort to expand equity in City services and programs, and will be dedicated to helping the City achieve meaningful progress by evaluating the delivery of City programs, services and its decision-making in order to operationalize equity.

The Asheville community is invited to engage in conversations with the finalists at a finalists meet-and-greet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, at the U.S. Cellular Center Banquet Hall.

“We are really looking forward to getting the community’s input on the two finalists,” said Dawa Hitch, Director of Communication and Public Engagement — and supervisor for the new position. “This is an important position to the City, and we believe identifying the best candidate for Asheville relies on the thoughts, ideas and experiences of the community.”

More information on the position and the previous public input opportunities can be found on the City’s Equity Manager Project Page.