Press release from City of Asheville:
The City of Asheville will hold a 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at the City Municipal Building, 100 Court Plaza.
This event is to pay solemn tribute to those who heroically sacrificed their own lives to save thousands of others, and to remember those who helped in the rescue-recovery efforts that followed at Ground Zero.
This ceremony is open to the public. The ceremony will also be streamed on the City of Asheville’s facebook page.
The ceremony will include remarks by Asheville Fire Chief Scott Burnette, City Manager Debra Campbell and Asheville Police Captain Joe Silberman.
