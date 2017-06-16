Press release from the city:

The City of Asheville is looking for your input on ways to improve community engagement in Asheville. Recognizing the important role of neighborhoods in the fabric of a healthy community, the City has been and remains committed to connecting with people at the neighborhood level. Over the past 10 years, the Neighborhood Coordinator position has been a key communicator and relationship builder.

We are in the process of hiring for this role after former Neighborhood Coordinator Marsha Stickford’s retirement. The position is a key role in the Communication and Public Engagement Division and complements engagement efforts by sharing information and receiving input from neighborhoods and stakeholder groups. In partnership with all departments, the position coordinates community engagement in City programs, plans and decision-making processes.

Input meeting

We’d like to hear your thoughts on how the position can be tailored to best meet the needs of Asheville residents. The City has scheduled a June 29 meeting to gather public input on this position. Come to the Public Works Building, 161 S. Charlotte St., from 6 to 7 p.m. June 29 to share your thoughts on important skills and priorities for the Neighborhood Coordinator position. This input will help guide the City in the hiring process for the position.

Online engagement

Residents also have an opportunity to provide feedback via a survey on Open City Hall Asheville. Through July 9, you can take this survey online. Paper copies of the survey will also be made available at Asheville Recreation Centers.