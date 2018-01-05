Press release from City of Asheville:

The City of Asheville Transit Master Planning process continues with a Saturday, Jan. 6 community workshop, 1-3 p.m. at the Lee Walker Heights Community Room, 50 Wilbar Ave., for residents to provide feedback to the City Transit Master Plan team.

Bus routes that provide access to this address include: S1, S2, S3, S4, S5 and S6.

The Transit Master Plan will shape how and where transit service will be provided by ART service. It’s designed to ensure safe, convenient and accessible public transportation for all residents, workers and visitors to the Asheville area.

Last developed in 2009 and adopted in 2010, an updated plan will provide measurable goals and detailed strategies for improving transit throughout the City. The plan will:

· Assess existing transit services;

· Review ART’s current operating environment;

· Evaluate current and future mobility needs; and

· Determine whether and how existing bus transit services can be adjusted to provide improved service levels throughout the City.

Two community workshops were held in November. The City also launched a survey on Open City Hall Asheville to get rider and resident input on how to improve ART bus service. Paper copies of this survey are available at City Recreation Centers. The survey remains open through Jan. 14. The plan is expected to be completed by summer 2018.

For more information on Asheville’s Transit Master Plan and to get involved, please visit the Transit Master Plan project webpage on the City of Asheville website.

For more information, contact Elias Mathes, City of Asheville Transit Planning Manager, 828-232-4522 and EMathes@Ashevillenc.gov