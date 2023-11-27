Press release from the City of Asheville:
The City of Asheville will host an open house to introduce a new planning project for the downtown Patton Avenue Corridor. This study will create a long-term vision for the area of Patton Avenue that runs from the Jeff Bowen Bridge to its endpoint at Pack Square Plaza.
What: Patton Avenue Corridor Feasibility Study Public Open House
When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Banquet Hall, 87 Haywood Street, Asheville
The study, primarily funded with federal dollars, will develop transportation, land use, and urban design recommendations for this important downtown thoroughfare.
The public is invited to drop in between 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29 to view project boards and provide input on priorities and concerns with the project team, which includes a variety of City staff and consultants from McAdams.
Feedback received will be used to inform recommendations that will create a successful vision for a gateway to Downtown and connections to adjacent neighborhoods and the River Arts District.
The planning study will take approximately one year and will be reviewed regularly by a Project Working Group composed of community members from various backgrounds.
To learn more, visit the project website at www.ashevillenc.gov/patton
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.