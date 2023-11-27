Press release from the City of Asheville:

The City of Asheville will host an open house to introduce a new planning project for the downtown Patton Avenue Corridor. This study will create a long-term vision for the area of Patton Avenue that runs from the Jeff Bowen Bridge to its endpoint at Pack Square Plaza.

What: Patton Avenue Corridor Feasibility Study Public Open House

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Banquet Hall, 87 Haywood Street, Asheville

The study, primarily funded with federal dollars, will develop transportation, land use, and urban design recommendations for this important downtown thoroughfare.

The public is invited to drop in between 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29 to view project boards and provide input on priorities and concerns with the project team, which includes a variety of City staff and consultants from McAdams.

Feedback received will be used to inform recommendations that will create a successful vision for a gateway to Downtown and connections to adjacent neighborhoods and the River Arts District.

The planning study will take approximately one year and will be reviewed regularly by a Project Working Group composed of community members from various backgrounds.

To learn more, visit the project website at www.ashevillenc.gov/patton