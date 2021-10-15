From the Deputy City Clerk, City of Asheville:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following committees will hold remote meetings during the week of October 18-22, 2021. More information, including ways to view and participate will be posted on the committee page and on the Boards & Commissions virtual meeting hub on the City’s PublicInput page. All meetings can also be viewed live on the City YouTube Channel.

Housing and Community Development – Oct. 19 at 10:00 a.m.

Transit Committee – Oct. 19 at 3:30 p.m.

Design Review Committee – Oct. 20 at 12:30 p.m.

Human Relations Commission – CANCELLED for Oct. 21