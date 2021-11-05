Notice form the Deputy City Clerk, City of Asheville:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following committees will hold remote meetings during the week of November 8-12, 2021. More information, including ways to view and participate will be posted on the committee page and on the Boards & Commissions virtual meeting hub on the CIty’s PublicInput page. All virtual meetings can also be viewed live on the City YouTube Channel.
Planning & Economic Development- Nov. 8 at 4:00 p.m.
Boards & Commissions Committee- Nov. 9 at 10:00 a.m.
City Council Meeting – Nov. 9 at 5:00 p.m.
Historic Resources Commission – Nov. 10 at 4:00 p.m.
African American Heritage – Rescheduled from 11/11 (City Holiday) to now be held Nov. 10 at 4:30 p.m.
Riverfront Redevelopment Commission – Nov. 11 CANCELLED
Downtown Commission – Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.