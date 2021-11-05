Notice form the Deputy City Clerk, City of Asheville:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following committees will hold remote meetings during the week of November 8-12, 2021. More information, including ways to view and participate will be posted on the committee page and on the Boards & Commissions virtual meeting hub on the CIty’s PublicInput page. All virtual meetings can also be viewed live on the City YouTube Channel.

Planning & Economic Development- Nov. 8 at 4:00 p.m.

Boards & Commissions Committee- Nov. 9 at 10:00 a.m.

City Council Meeting – Nov. 9 at 5:00 p.m.

Historic Resources Commission – Nov. 10 at 4:00 p.m.

African American Heritage – Rescheduled from 11/11 (City Holiday) to now be held Nov. 10 at 4:30 p.m.

Riverfront Redevelopment Commission – Nov. 11 CANCELLED

Downtown Commission – Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m.