Press release from the city of Hendersonville:

The city of Hendersonville Stormwater Division is pleased to announce they are offering several upcoming Stormwater Education workshops and events in the coming months.

Second annual City of Hendersonville Rain Barrel Program

Feb. 1-May 27

The Stormwater Division will be offering “Ivy” rain barrels through the second annual rain barrel program. They are offering the rain barrels at a discounted price to encourage residents to conserve precious water resources as well as to protect water quality.

Residential Rain Garden Design Certification Workshop

March 10

The city of Hendersonville’s Stormwater Division, Tree Board and Environmental Sustainability Board in partnership with the NC-State Cooperative extension are offering an opportunity to learnabout the process of planning, designing and constructing a rain garden. Rain gardens are vegetated, landscaped features designed to both treat and infiltrate stormwater onsite. They are designed to accept stormwater from rooftops, driveways, and other hard surfaces to capture, treat and recharge stormwater locally, preventing pollution from impacting downstream

Free Community Workshop: A Homeowner’s Guide to Stormwater

April 21

City Stormwater Quality Specialist Michael Huffman will be hosting a free educational workshopfor homeowners. The focus of this workshop will be educating homeowners on how they can better manage stormwater runoff on their properties through the implementation of various techniques aimed at reducing runoff from residential properties.

See flyer for more information or contact Michael Huffman via email at mhuffman@hvlnc.gov or by phone at 828-697-3013.