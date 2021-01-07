Press release from City of Hendersonville government:

Due to predicted inclement weather and the potential for travel impacts, City of Hendersonville facilities will open at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021. The delayed opening will not impact the delivery of public safety and critical infrastructure services.

Please visit www.hendersonvillenc.gov for updates if additional office closures are necessary.

Public Works crews will be working on Friday to clear snow from city-maintained streets. Residents and visitors are requested to avoid parking vehicles on the streets (when possible) before the snow’s arrival. Vehicles that are parked on the street greatly inhibit and sometimes prevent crews’ ability to push snow off the street. To view more information on snow removal in the City of Hendersonville, visit www.hendersonvillenc.gov/public-works/street-division/snow-and-ice-removal