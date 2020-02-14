Press release from City of Hendersonville:

At approximately 8:42am on February 14, 2020, the Hendersonville Police Department responded to a fatality at the intersection of Pineland Road and Shadywood Lane in Hendersonville. A City of Hendersonville garbage truck accidentally struck a City of Hendersonville Public Works sanitation worker who succumbed to his injuries. Next of kin notifications are being made and no further information is available at this time.