Press release from the city of Hendersonville:

The City of Hendersonville will be hosting a Stormwater Public Input Meeting on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm. Stormwater Administrator Michael Huffman will provide an update on the City’s ongoing Stormwater Rate Study and provide an opportunity for the public to ask questions and provide feedback.

“The City’s Stormwater Division would like to provide the public with an opportunity to learn more about the City’s Stormwater Program and proposed changes to the Stormwater Utility Fee,” said Michael Huffman. “This is also an opportunity for the public and various stakeholders to provide feedback on the proposed changes to the Stormwater Utility and overall program management.”

The City is responsible for managing stormwater within the corporate limits of the City which requires operating and maintaining the City’s stormwater infrastructure, investigating private flooding problems, and improving stormwater quality within the community. In order to provide these and other services, the City of Hendersonville is updating the stormwater utility fee paid by Hendersonville property owners.

The meeting will be offered virtually on Zoom to allow virtual participation by computer, smart device, or dialing in by phone. To keep participants socially distanced, only the first ten people to arrive at the Operations Center located at 305 Williams Street will be permitted into the assembly room starting at 5:00 pm. To participate in the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/join or call (646) 558-8656 and enter the following information: Meeting ID: 929 6669 0408 / Password: 513688

A public input survey is available online at www.hendersonvillenc.gov/stormwater-utility along with additional program updates.

Questions about the Stormwater Program may be directed to Stormwater Administrator Michael Huffman at mhuffman@hvlnc.gov or (828) 697-3013.