Press release from the City of Asheville:

Asheville’s Living Asheville Comprehensive Plan calls for strategies to honor the history and contributions of our African American community. So the City’s Planning & Urban Design Department is partnering with the N.C. Historic Preservation Office to undertake an architectural survey of the city’s historically African American neighborhoods. The process will kick off March 27-28 with public meetings where residents can learn more about the project and sign up to provide their oral history.

The City has contracted with Owen and Eastlake consulting to undertake an architectural survey of the city’s historically African American neighborhoods. While several areas in Asheville identified for their association with African American communities have been included in past architectural surveys and National Register nominations, the vast majority of historic resources within the City have yet to be fully surveyed, including but not limited to, the East End, Eagle-Market, Southside, Lee Walker Heights, St. Johns-A-Baptist Church area, Shiloh, Burton Street, Pisgah View, Hillcrest and Stumptown.

Now the City of Asheville is working on a project to capture more of that history.

Community invited to share their stories

The community is invited to learn more about the project and sign up to share their personal stories via oral interviews with the project team at these two sessions:

· Wednesday, March 27, 6 – 7:30 p.m., Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Center, 285 Livingston Street

· Thursday, March 28, 4 – 5:30 p.m., Stephens-Lee Recreation Center, 30 George Washington Carver Avenue

If you are unable to attend a public meeting and are still interested in participating in an oral interview, please contact Historic Resources Planner Alex Cole: acole@ashevillenc.gov or 828-259-5836.

