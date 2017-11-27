Press release from the city of Asheville:

ASHEVILLE — A plan is underway for the City of Asheville to improve the Griffing Boulevard Rose Garden Park in North Asheville. Working with the Grove Park/Sunset Mountain Neighborhood Association, groundwork is being laid on a plan to improve the rose garden and park landscape.

Come see how the plan is taking shape and add your feedback during a meeting 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7 in the social hall of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 337 Charlotte St. Parks & Recreation staff and the neighborhood association will be on hand for discussion about the preliminary plan. People will have opportunities to react to a preliminary rendering and add input. The meeting will be followed by an online comment period on Open City Hall Asheville.

First planted in the 1940s, the Griffing Boulevard Rose Garden Park adds a sense of placemaking to the neighborhood. It is a historic element to the neighborhood. This project will improve the appearance, the usefulness and the safety of the park.

The city has been working with the neighborhood association on an improvement plan and wants to engage all interested residents during this preliminary planning period. Following community input a master plan for the park improvements will be drafted in 2018.

Please join us for this community conversation. Get information and add your feedback.

For more information, visit the North Asheville Park Improvements webpage on the City of Asheville website. Or contact project lead Debbie Ivester at DIvester@ashevillenc.gov or 828-259-5804.