Beer City USA welcomes its freshest brew with The New 97.7 The Brew. The Brew plays everything, featuring artists like Michael Jackson, Coldplay, Boston, Lady Antebellum, Madonna, Nirvana, Katy Perry, Bon Jovi, One Direction, U2 and beyond!

Clear Channel General Manager Bill McMartin describes the new station perfectly:

“Everyone at Clear Channel Asheville is very excited about our opportunity to bring a new radio station to the area. With Asheville earning the Beer City USA title for several years, we felt it was only fitting to name the new radio station after one of Western North Carolina’s strongest economic drivers, craft beers. Reflecting Asheville’s diversity, the New 97.7 The Brew will offer listeners a wide variety of music from the last 40 years, in a clean, limited-­‐commercial, and fun environment.”

The New 97.7 The Brew can be found on your FM dial, and also online at http://977thebrew.com, Facebook and Twitter.