Press release from Local Cloth:

Asheville, N.C. — Statistics for the amount of clothes that end up in landfills is sobering. According to a Newsweek article, Americans throw away up to 14 tons of clothes per year. That is 80 pounds per person. Goodwill or similar organizations are one option, but not all donations get sold or used, and some may end up in landfills anyway.

Local Cloth, in cooperation with Asheville artist Coconuco, is offering an opportunity to ‘shop’ for free and support the environment at the same time with its first clothing swap event, 5-8 p.m., Nov. 9, at the Local Cloth Dye Studio at The Refinery, 207 Coxe Ave., #11, Asheville.

How it works:

Go through your closet and pick out those gently worn items you aren’t wearing. Bring them to Local Cloth on Nov. 9 and set them out for viewing. “Shop” from other stashes, taking whatever you want.

Please bring clean items and no underwear unless it is new. Jewelry, purses and accessories are welcome, but there is a limit of 25 total items. To “shop,” you must bring items to swap.

The event is open to the public for a suggested donation of $3 per person. For more information, contact info@localcloth.org or visit www.localcloth.org

Local Cloth Inc. is a Western North Carolina-based, 501(c)3 non-profit created to grow the fiber economy in the southern Appalachian region within 100 miles of the project’s Asheville headquarters. It focuses on craft artists, fiber animal farmers and producers, small scale fiber mills and processing businesses. Its mission is to support and sustain the fiber and textile arts economy and professions in the Blue Ridge Mountain region through collaboration, education and innovation.