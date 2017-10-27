In the Tuesday, Oct. 31, episode of “Adventure Capitalists,” airing at at 10 p.m. on CNBC, two Asheville-based entrepreneurs showcasing their products for a potential investment. Adam Masters presents the Bellyak, a lay-on-top Kayak. Nathan Masters demonstrates the Hammer, a customizable slingshot.

Press release:

CNBC has renewed its original series, “Adventure Capitalists,” for a sophomore season. Premiering on Tuesday, October 10 at 10PM ET/PT, the six-episode season welcomes new investor, American gymnast and Olympic gold medalist, Shawn Johnson East, who will join returning investors Dhani Jones, former NFL linebacker, and Jeremy Bloom, former world-champion freestyle skier and the first athlete to ski in the Olympics and also to be drafted in the NFL. “Adventure Capitalists” is produced by 3 Ball Entertainment.

In each one-hour episode, four separate entrepreneurs showcase products designed for outdoor adventure. These cutting edge products and inventions run the gamut; from outerwear that can insulate against freezing temperatures (even when wet), to a robotic fishing lure that brings dead bait back to life and a full suspension mountain bike that can trek over any terrain. The adventure capitalists then put these innovations to the test, often in harsh conditions, to determine which are actually worthy of an investment.

In addition to the primary investors who appear in every episode, new this season are guest investors – former Olympic skier Bode Miller; founder of Neff Headwear Shaun Neff; Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis; former NFL star Tony Gonzalez; and former pro freestyle skier and Winter X Games medalist Kristi Leskinen – who will be joining Shawn, Jeremy and Dhani in various episodes to test products and potentially offer investments.

“Adventure Capitalists” is produced by 3 Ball Entertainment with Todd A. Nelson, Ross Weintraub, DJ Nurre, Grady Candler and Jeff Altrock serving as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Marshall Eisen are the executive producers for CNBC.

For more information, visit adventurecapitalists.cnbc.com.