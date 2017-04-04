Press release from Carolina Public Press:

Carolina Public Press will hold a free and public forum on the role of renewable energy in Western North Carolina, on Friday, April 21, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 7.1 percent of North Carolina’s utility-scale net electricity generation in 2015 came from renewable energy resources — conventional hydroelectric power, biomass and solar energy, specifically. North Carolina now ranks second in the nation, behind California, in solar capacity alone.

Is that too much, too little or enough? And what are the challenges and opportunities facing renewable energy efforts in Western North Carolina?

Panelists for the forum include David Neal, staff attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center; Maggie Ullman, board chair of the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association; and Jason Walls, communication manager at Duke Energy. Journalists with Carolina Public Press will moderate the event, which includes a panel discussion and audience Q&A.

Seats are limited and RSVPs are required. Carolina Public Press will also live-stream the forum for those unable to attend in person. RSVP at www.carolinapublicpress.org.

The event is sponsored by Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College and Self-Help Credit Union.

For more information, please call Carolina Public Press at 828-774-5290 or email them at anewsome@carolinapublicpress.org.