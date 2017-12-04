Press release from event organizers:

Recognizing the serious and harmful consequences of the Tax Bill passed by the Senate over the weekend, five organizations in Western North Carolina have joined together in a rapid response action of peaceful protest in three towns over three days.

WHO: Indivisible Asheville/WNC, Indivisible Citizens of Catawba Valley, Indivisible Black Mountain, Madison County Indivisible, and Progressive Democrats Resistance Group (McDowell County)

WHAT: Three days of peaceful protests in Western North Carolina against the recently passed Senate Tax Bill

WHERE & WHEN: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, December 4-6, at three locations:

ASHEVILLE, Rally & Speakers at Vance Monument – Monday, Dec 4, 2017, 5:00 pm

HICKORY, Rally & Speakers at Union Square – Tuesday, Dec 5, 2017, 5:30 pm

BLACK MOUNTAIN, Rally in front of Rep. Patrick McHenry’s Local Office – Wednesday, Dec 6, 2017, 12:00 Noon

WHY: Non-partisan budget analyses and economists agree that the hastily passed Tax Bill gives generous and permanent tax cuts to the wealthy and to big corporations at the expense of ordinary middle class Americans, working families, seniors, students, and those living in poverty. According to provisions in the bill, the $1.4 trillion deficit this massive shift leaves behind will be paid for by cuts to essential services (Medicare alone will lose $25 billion immediately in 2018) and by tax increases on the middle class. Up to 13 million people also stand to lose health insurance because of changes to the Affordable Care Act included in the bill. In North Carolina alone, 408,000 people will lose health insurance and 741,900 families would see a tax increase under this plan.

Speakers include local leaders from the NAACP, the faith community, and others who will address the bill’s effects on education, healthcare, and services to the poor.

Candidates challenging Rep. Patrick McHenry, Rep. Mark Meadows, and Senator Thom Tillis will also speak.

For more information, please contact Brenda Murphree, Steering Committee Member of Indivisible Asheville/WNC, at 828-242-2978 (mobile) or by email at info@indivisibleavl.org.

