Purpose of Code Purple: Is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming. Code Purple sites will also work with participants to refer them to ongoing shelter and housing options. Both ABCCM locations are handicap accessible. Safe Shelter may be able to accommodate accessibility needs, please discuss during referral. Transportation: Bus transit through ART is free to Code Purple sites at night and from Code Purple sites to downtown the following morning

Riders should identify themselves to the driver as needing free transit to Code Purple sites beginning 3:20pm and going to 8:00pm (when general shelter intake closes)

The morning after a Code Purple event, transport is available back to Coxe Ave terminal from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on weekdays/Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Inbound service is not available after above times if Code Purple has not been issued for that night also.

When Code Purple is in effect for multiple days, ART transport is available throughout the day.

Backpacks and other belongings must not obstruct the aisle or limit access to seats for other passengers, passengers may be denied based on too many bags.

Drivers reserve the right to eject passengers for disruptive, dangerous, or threatening behavior or speech. ● Community Paramedics and AFD-REST are available to provide transportation for people who are unable to access bus transit. ● Mission Hospital will facilitate taxi service to Code Purple sites for people being discharged from the hospital. ● ABCCM will facilitate shuttle service to/from Transformation Village at stop 877, Asheville Outlet Mall.