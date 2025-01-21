Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:

The purpose of Code Purple is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming. Code Purple sites will also work with participants to refer them to ongoing shelter and housing options.

Both ABCCM locations are handicap accessible. Safe Shelter may be able to accommodate accessibility needs, please discuss during referral.

Transportation: