News release from the Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition Steering Committee:

Purpose of Code Purple:

Is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming. Code Purple sites will also work with participants to refer them to ongoing shelter and housing options.

Families will be triaged on a case by case basis and may be offered hotel options if no other shelters are available. Both locations are wheelchair accessible.

Transportation: