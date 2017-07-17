Press release from the Asheville Area Arts Council:
Coffee with the AAAC are informal networking forums, where you can catch up with AAAC staff, engage with new people, connect with other arts organizations, and drop in for morning coffee. Each forum will have a different focus, but any and all are encouraged to attend! July’s focus is AAAC members – if you are a current member, please join us! If you are interested in knowing more about the membership program, please come too! Any and all are welcome.
Thanks to Hot Box Roasters for generously sponsoring this program!
WHAT: Coffee with the AAAC
WHERE: 207 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, July 18
The event is free to attend.
