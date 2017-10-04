Press release from Henderson County Public Schools:

Henderson County Public Schools is hosting a “College Access Day” on Friday, Oct. 6, at Blue Ridge Community College, featuring renowned spoken word artist Herrison Chicas, a student panel of HCPS graduates, and vendor fair with local organizations and colleges.

Geared toward HCPS students for whom English is a second language, who are in the district’s Migrant Education Program, or otherwise might have limited access to college support and planning, the College Access Day covers the various process included in applying to colleges – from taking the right classes while still in high school, to determining financial aid eligibility and filling out the correct forms.

“This day is important because many of our students are potential first generation college students,” said Simone Wertenberger, ESL & Migrant Education Programs Director. “As a school system, our role is to support and guide all students toward the opportunities of continued education.”

Recent HCPS graduates will serve on a panel to discuss their personal perspectives on challenges and obstacles to college application, including facing language barriers, financial barriers, being a first generation college student, and being a minority.

Keynote speaker Herrison Chicas has been featured on TEDx and Public Radio International, invited to speak at major institutions, and has worked with Fortune 500 company AXA Advisors and other organizations on “the power of people.”