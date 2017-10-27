From Rep. Susan Fisher’s email newsletter:

Gov. Roy Cooper has declared Oct. 22-28 Financial Aid Awareness Week and urged high school seniors to take advantage of opportunities to seek financial aid. It is estimated that recent N.C. high school graduates who did not complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid would have been eligible for more than $80 million in federal financial aid to help them pay for their postsecondary education.

There is no cost to apply for financial aid. High school seniors seeking financial assistance for higher education must complete the FAFSA to apply for federal and state programs. The College Foundation of North Carolina provides information on financial aid and many other areas to help young North Carolinians apply to and pay for college. Visit cfnc.org for more information.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, students and families can get assistance completing the FAFSA at nearly 60 sites around the state, including college campuses, high schools, libraries and churches. Most sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. More information can be found at CFNC.org/fafsaday. Take advantage of this great program!