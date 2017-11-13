Press release from Marquee Comedy:

Marquee Comedy moves monthly comedy showcase, Talk About Funny with Jason Scholder, to the LaZoom Room in Downtown Asheville.

Talk About Funny

Part Stand Up Comedy • Part Talk Show • All Hilarious!

Thursday, December 7th

8-10 pm (Doors at 7:00)

LaZoom Room (Downtown Asheville)

76 Biltmore Ave. • Asheville, NC 28801

Admission: $5

See some of the region’s top comics perform and discuss comedy with Jason Scholder. These shows are funny, informative and just a little on the roasty side. Audience members are encouraged to ask questions and be a part of the show. Every episode brandishes a different combination of local, regional and nationally touring comics, so no two shows are ever the same.

LaZoom Room has a wide selection of beers and wine to help keep your whistle wet so you can laugh all night!

Doors open and 8:30pm and the laughs begin at 9:00pm.