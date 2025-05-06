Press release from Buncombe County:

At its May 6 meeting, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners received the 2024 Annual Report from the Community Child Protection Team/Child Fatality Prevention Team (CCPT/CFPT).

In all North Carolina counties, these teams exist as part of the NC Child Fatality Prevention System. Buncombe County’s CCPT/CFPT reviews the deaths of Buncombe County residents from birth to age 18, as well as selected cases involving children served by Child Protective Services (CPS). The mission of these teams is to develop a coordinated community response to child abuse and neglect; understand the causes of child deaths; identify service gaps or deficiencies; and recommend policies, programs, and laws to prevent future child abuse, neglect, and death. Based on its case reviews, the team advocates for system improvements and additional resources where needed.

In its latest review, the Buncombe CCPT/CFPT identified 20 child deaths, including 12 infants. Leading causes of death were perinatal conditions like prematurity, illnesses, and suicide. Between 2019 and 2023, Black infants in Buncombe County were approximately three times more likely to die before their first birthday compared to white infants, underscoring the need to continue efforts focused on Black maternal and infant health, social determinants of health, and addressing the impacts of racism.

Since 2016, unsafe sleep practices, particularly co-sleeping, have been linked to one to three infant deaths each year. Recommendations from the team include launching an updated infant safe sleep public awareness campaign and training first responders to educate caregivers on safe sleep practices and connect them to any needed resources. The team also encourages aligning local efforts with the NC Perinatal Health Strategic Plan and advocating for paid family leave at the county and state levels, recognizing its proven role in reducing infant mortality.

Mental health and suicide prevention remain key priorities. Persistent stigma around mental health continues to prevent youth and families — particularly those in BIPOC and other marginalized communities, such as LGBTQ+ youth — from seeking help.

The Buncombe County Communications & Public Engagement Team and the Buncombe County Children’s Collaborative, with guidance from Vaya’s System of Care, are urged to incorporate stigma reduction into their mental health and suicide prevention campaigns and ensure inclusive community representation. The CCPT/CFPT has also supported the placement of signage promoting the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in County parks and public spaces. Although some of this work was delayed due to Tropical Storm Helene, it remains a priority, and advocates will continue to look for opportunities to integrate these efforts into the County’s recovery plans and community spaces.