Press release from Western Carolina Medical Society:

Local doctors, healthcare professionals, and community members will meet in the Asheville High School auditorium to debate “Healthcare: Right or Commodity?” The event is free and takes place on Friday, Dec. 15, 5-7 p.m. The public is highly encouraged to attend.

Speakers on the panel include: Dr. Tim Plaut, Dr. Eric Halvorson, Dr. Steve Buie, Dr. Rob Fields, Dr. Scott Donaldson, Dr. Carl Mumpower, Mary Caldwell, Katherine Restrepo, Leslie Boyd and Dustin McIntee.

The formally structured debate is sponsored by the Asheville High/SILSA Speech & Debate Team and the Western Carolina Medical Society. Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions of the participants at the end of the debate.