Press release from the Community Foundation of Henderson County:

Hendersonville, N.C., January 8, 2020 – Community Foundation of Henderson County appreciates continued community support of its annual gala, Vintage Carolina, which will be held on Monday, March 2nd from 6 to 9 pm at Hendersonville Country Club.

In its 15th year, this year’s Vintage Carolina theme, Masters of Philanthropy, celebrates Henderson County’s philanthropic legacy through generations of community members. Once again, the Foundation will honor the late Dot Marlow, who was a founding member of CFHC, by announcing the recipient of the Dot Marlow Philanthropic Catalyst Award during the gala. Nominations for the award will be accepted until February 7, 2020.

Vintage Carolina will feature delectable small-plate offerings from some of the area’s best food artisans: Budy Finch Catering & Revelry, Champion Hills, Olive Catering Company, Gateaux Cakes & Pastries, Hendersonville Community Co-op, Hendersonville Country Club, The Henderson B&B, and Van’s Chocolates. Food will be paired beautifully with tastings of wine and beer from Advintage Distributors, Dry Falls Brewing Company, Empire Distributors, Grapevine Distributors, Point Lookout Vineyards, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Southern Appalachian Brewery, and Tyron Distributors.

Space is limited. Reservations available online by visiting CFHCforever.org or by calling the Community Foundation at (828) 697-6224. Admission is $125 per person, and proceeds help support the work of Community Foundation of Henderson County, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, public charity that since 1982 has been helping people who care make lasting contributions to causes that matter.