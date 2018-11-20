Press release from Community Foundation of Henderson County:

Community Foundation of Henderson County is pleased to announce the release of the 2018 Annual Report.

“Due to the generous support of our donors, more than $3.5 million in charitable grants and scholarships were awarded this past fiscal year,” said Foundation President/CEO McCray Benson. “The Community Foundation is forever grateful for our community heroes and their vision for a better, brighter, safer tomorrow.”

In an effort to maximize resources and be eco-conscious, the 2018 Annual Report is available online at www.CFHCForever.org. If you would like a physical copy, please contact Administrative Assistant Tonya Dirkse at (828) 697-6224 or TDirkse@CFHCforever.org.

Since 1982, Community Foundation of Henderson County has been helping people transform their philanthropic dreams into reality. Offering a variety of ways to give, donors are able to make lasting contributions to causes close to their heart. Learn more about Community Foundation of Henderson County at www.CFHCforever.org, at the Community Foundation’s Facebook page, or by calling (828) 697-6224.