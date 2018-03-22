The Blue Horizons Project held a press conference at 10:30 a.m., March 21 at a home benefiting from the project’s Energy Upgrade Program. The home that received weatherization on March 21 was built in 1950 and the owner, Sam Quick Jr., grew up there. Volunteers from UNCA and did air sealing, weather stripping, and installed LED light bulbs. You can view the video of the four speakers here, and there is some footage of the house toward the end of the video. The speakers were Brownie Newman, Buncombe County Commissioner, Robeter Sipes, VP for Duke’s Western Carolina Modernization project, Sophie Mullinax, Blue Horizons Project Coordinator, and Himanshu Karvir, General Manager of the Holiday Inn Biltmore West.
