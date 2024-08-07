News release from the FBO People’s Project for French Broad Outfitters at Hominy Creek:

KEEP “THE CREEK”!!

WHO: Alien Music Club featuring PEGGY RATUSZ and REGGIE HEADEN, remarks by FBO co-owner Brennan Splain

WHAT: Rally for a good cause! Fantastic music! Raffle prizes! The latest on efforts to keep FBO where it is!

WHERE: Hi-Wire Brewing RAD, 284 Lyman St., Asheville, NC

WHEN: August 14th, 2024. Doors open at 5pm for raffle tickets & info; music is from 6 – 8pm

WHY: Buncombe County is forcing French Broad Outfitters at Hominy Creek to leave this October 15th, ending its eight-year run on the Creek. Nearly 3,000 people have signed the petition* to Buncombe County Commissioners, and their plentiful comments about losing this treasure are heart-rending. RENEW THEIR LEASE and let them stay!!

“FBO is the last great place in Asheville. Changing it would be a travesty.”

“I totally believe in this and what FBO has done/does for this land, the locals and the visitors! They should be praised and acknowledged, not the opposite!”

“My family absolutely loves this spot. I have so many memories here with my kids I will cherish forever – frisbee golf, rope swinging, lounging in the river, looking for mermaids, a cold beer and delish burger at a picnic table under the trees, just absolutely some of my favorite days. The FBO staff has been so helpful, welcoming, industrious and informative. It would be a terrible idea to let this place go.”

*https://www.change.org/p/save-french-broad-outfitters-fbo-at-hominy-creek-official-petition