Notice from the City of Asheville:
The Community Reparations Commission will hold a special meeting that will be held virtually today, March 11 at 6 p.m.
- Watch the meeting live: City Youtube Channel
- Live Call-in Public Comment: Call the number 855-925-2801, meeting 9040. Your phone will be muted and you will hear the meeting live. At this point, speakers need to push * 3 to enter the speaker queue.
The agenda can be found here.
The 2024 schedule for the monthly meetings can be found here and the schedule for the Impact Focus Area meetings is below and has been updated to recent meeting dates and locations.
