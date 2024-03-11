Notice from the City of Asheville:

The Community Reparations Commission will hold a special meeting that will be held virtually today, March 11 at 6 p.m.

Watch the meeting live: City Youtube Channel

Live Call-in Public Comment: Call the number 855-925-2801, meeting 9040. Your phone will be muted and you will hear the meeting live. At this point, speakers need to push * 3 to enter the speaker queue.

The agenda can be found here.