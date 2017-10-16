Press release from CompostNow:

CompostNow Inc, a composting services business, announces they will be expanding their residential doorstep collection service area in Asheville starting November 6th. The proposed expansion area will be south of I-40 covering neighborhoods along Hendersonville Road. The expansion is a result of CompostNow doubling their residential customer base in 2017 and an increase in households joining their waitlist in the area. The expansion will happen if 35 households sign up for their service by November 6th.

“Asheville households are looking for an easy way to compost,” says Nick Morrow, Head of Growth. “Based on the increased interest we’ve seen this year we’re confident we will be able to hit our launch goal of 35 households by November 6th.”

CompostNow is asking its existing customers and the Asheville community to help spread the word to make the expansion possible. If you’d like to sign up for the service at your home, or want to check if you are within their service area, visit www.compostnow.org/AVLexpansion.

About CompostNow: CompostNow is a composting services company that strives to build healthy soils and support community gardens through its collection services and compostable single-use serviceware distribution in the Triangle & Asheville markets. Based in Raleigh, NC the business was founded in 2011 and has diverted over 2.2 million lbs of compostables from the landfill and created over 875,000 lbs of compost for it’s members and community garden partners. Learn more at www.compostnow.org