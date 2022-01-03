Press release from Buncombe County:
Out of an abundance of caution with regard to public health, Buncombe 2043 Comprehensive Plan community meetings initially scheduled for January have been postponed until a date to be announced. The virtual meetings scheduled for Jan. 20 and Jan. 25 will continue as scheduled. The February in-person dates have not been postponed at this time.
The Comprehensive Plan meetings will focus on:
- Learning more about changes and issues that impact residents now and in the future
- Creating a community vision and priorities for Buncombe County
In the next stages of plan development, the information shared during this initial set of meetings will help identify potential solutions and actions, upon which the community will provide feedback.
The Buncombe 2043 Comprehensive Plan provides the framework for growth in unincorporated Buncombe County and addresses other quality of life matters for the County as a whole. The plan will take a regional approach, being mindful of other plans, such as the City of Asheville and the Town of Black Mountain comprehensive plans.
Community meeting schedule:
- Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 – 6-8 p.m. – virtual session with live Spanish interpretation
- Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 — 12 noon-2 p.m. – virtual session with live Spanish interpretation
- Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 – 6-8 p.m. – Erwin High School, 60 Lees Creek Road, Asheville with live Spanish interpretation
- Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 – 4:30-6:30 p.m. – Sandy Mush Community Center, 19 School Road, Leicester
- Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 – 4-6 p.m. – Black Mountain Library, 105 N. Dougherty St., Black Mountain
- Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 – 6:30-8:30 p.m. – Leicester Community Center, 2979 New Leicester Highway, Leicester
Click here for the latest information about the meetings or to register for a virtual option:https://publicinput.com/Y4853.
For more information about the Buncombe 2043 Comprehensive Plan including a short video overview, visit Comprehensive Plan 2043.
