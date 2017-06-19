Press release from CASE Consultants International:

CASE Consultants International and its partners are pleased to announce a conference entitled Game-Changing Resilient Infrastructure that is scheduled for Thursday June 22, 2017 at The Collider facility in downtown Asheville, located at 1 Haywood St., on the top floor of the Wells Fargo building. The program begins at 8:15 a.m. and will highlight green infrastructure projects that include New York City’s High Line, the City of Asheville’s green infrastructure program, New Belgium Brewery’s green site design, and North Carolina’s third green street project.

The conference keynote speaker will focus on NYC’s High Line, a 1.5 mile long urban park that receives five million visitors a year and is considered one of the most important public infrastructure projects constructed in the US in recent decades. Emma Bloomfield, Director of the High Line Network, will describe how the High Line project was conceived and implemented, and how Friends of the High Line is sharing lessons learned with an emerging group of infrastructure reuse projects around the country.

In addition to Ms. Bloomfield, other featured speakers and their topics are:

Tim Owen, Chief, Information Services, NOAA/NESDIS/National Centers for Environmental Information, will describe the coming climate and its implications for national infrastructure.

Fayetteville, NC City Engineer Giselle Rodriguez will describe the challenges and opportunities of developing green infrastructure through her experiences in implementing one of North Carolina’s first “green streets”.

Asheville Deputy City Manager Cathy Ball, will discuss the City of Asheville’s robust green infrastructure program.

Dena Chandler, Environmental Designer with the design firm Equinox and Sarah Fraser from New Belgium Brewery’s Office of Sustainability will describe New Belgium’s green infrastructure from conception to implementation and discuss how it reflects the company’s corporate mission.

Media and the public are invited to attend. To register or for more information, interested persons should use this Internet link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/o/case-consultants-international-13502135946