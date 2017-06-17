JUNE E-NEWS

GROWING GREENWAYS

On May 19 Connect Buncombe, in collaboration with NC State University’s Recreation Resource Service , held a public symposium at the North Carolina Arboretum focusing on generating and sustaining public and political support for greenway projects throughout Western North Carolina. Past President Ann Babcock recounts the event in our latest blog, and shares how YOU can get involved in growing greenways in Buncombe County! LEARN MORE

GREENWAY WEST EXPANSION

The newest section of greenway, the French Broad River Greenway West near New Belgium Brewing, was honored with a ribbon-cutting ceremony as part of the city’s Earth Day celebration. The section stretches from Craven Street to Haywood Road, passing next to New Belgium Brewing. LEARN MORE

MOUNTAIN SPORTS FEST BENEFICIARY

The 17th Annual Mountain Sports Festival was held in Carrier Park this past Memorial Day weekend. It is the region’s most interactive outdoor festival featuring music, vendors, food trucks and competitive events in paddling, cycling, trail running, disc golf and more. Connect Buncombe was the lucky beneficiary of this year’s event, with all proceeds going to support greenway expansion in our area! LEARN MORE

WOODFIN GREENWAYS GRANT

Buncombe County and the Town of Woodfin received a major boost for greenway construction with the approval of a $4 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration on May 25. The funding is through the Federal Highway Administration’s Surface Transportation Block Grant and is designated to move two greenway segments in the Town of Woodfin to construction. LEARN MORE

CONNECT REEMS CREEK

Congratulations to our friends at Connect Reems Creek for the launch of their new website, made possible by Connect Buncombe’s mini-grant program. CRC is selling patches and stickers at various area businesses to help fund greenway programs for the community of Weaverville. LEARN MORE

UPCOMING EVENTS

Mark your calendars in support of greenways!

June 25: LIVE AT ALOFT

Enjoy live music, cocktails and fellowship on the rooftop of Aloft Downtown. 100% of your cover charge will go to support Connect Buncombe!