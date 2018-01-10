Press release from Connie Regan-Blake:

It’s winter and Connie Regan-Blake is excited to offer a new learning opportunity to warm-up your storytelling voice and creativity! Join her in Asheville at Lenoir-Rhyne University (36 Montford Ave) on Wednesday mornings 10:00 am – 12:00pm for six story-work sessions. This weekly format allows for your confidence and skills to grow over time while encouraging a consistency in discovering, revisiting and refining your stories.

The weekly sessions run from January 24 – February 28, 2018 and can benefit many, including writers, sales professionals, grandparents, storytellers, youth workers, ministers, attorneys & all those curious! Please join us on Wednesday mornings as we cultivate an encouraging, playful and appreciative community in celebration of stories and creativity. And if you know of others who might enjoy and benefit from the classes, your help in spreading the word is always appreciated – plus you can receive a 10% discount if you bring a friend! To register and check out all the details, see the event page on StoryWindow.com.

